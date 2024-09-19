Registrarse
CLUB IMPETU
Portada
Malas decisiones
19 Septiembre, 2024
Procesarán penalmente a seis funcionarios del GOREU por caso Parque Natural de Pucallpa
18 Septiembre, 2024
Investigan a Barreda
17 Septiembre, 2024
Posesionarios fantasmas
16 Septiembre, 2024
Río Ucayali se ha convertido en peligroso y afecta la economía por el descenso del caudal
14 Septiembre, 2024
Local
Ucayali: Mejoramiento de camino vecinal de 18 km en Campo Verde
19 Septiembre, 2024
Personal de la MPCP realizó limpieza de cunetas en avenida John F. Kennedy
19 Septiembre, 2024
Inician en Pucallpa Proyecto de “Gobernanza en Acción” que durará 5 años
19 Septiembre, 2024
Conectividad gratuita para estudiantes del CNY en la era digital
19 Septiembre, 2024
Río Ucayali y afluentes están por debajo del nivel de alerta de sequía roja
19 Septiembre, 2024
Regional
Tragedia en la frontera Satipo-Atalaya: Menor de 15 años muere por falta de equipo médico
19 Septiembre, 2024
Productores generaron compromisos comerciales
19 Septiembre, 2024
Personal de la MPCP se movilizó hasta el distrito de Nueva Requena
19 Septiembre, 2024
Maestros de Ucayali ingresarán a la huelga el 21 de octubre
19 Septiembre, 2024
Alcaldesa entregó títulos de propiedad a vecinos que los venían gestionando por años
19 Septiembre, 2024
Nacional
Serfor capacita a comunidades para la prevención de incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
Ancash: guardaparques y bomberos del Minam controlan incendio forestal en Huascarán
17 Septiembre, 2024
MTPE asigna más de S/ 620 millones para empleo temporal y capacitación en 2025
17 Septiembre, 2024
Presidenta Boluarte destaca la labor de FF.AA. bomberos y población en la lucha contra incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
“No necesito tus lágrimas”: Boluarte responde a periodista que suplicó ayuda por incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
Mundo
España: hombre sufre brutal golpiza tras pedir a jóvenes que no hicieran ruido
7 Septiembre, 2024
Brasil: colapso de techo en iglesia deja dos muertos y decenas de heridos
31 Agosto, 2024
Brasil: pareja y su bebé mueren tras saltar al vacío durante incendio
28 Agosto, 2024
Tailandia: Hombre sufre mordedura de serpiente en los testículos mientras usaba el inodoro en Bangkok
22 Agosto, 2024
Nicolás Maduro extiende bloqueo de la red social X en Venezuela de forma indefinida
22 Agosto, 2024
Policiales