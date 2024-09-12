Registrarse
Portada
Emprendedores amenazados
12 Septiembre, 2024
Apenas 22 psicólogos atienden en instituciones educativas de Pucallpa
11 Septiembre, 2024
Cuando padre fue a recoger a su niña de la escuela fue atacado y le arrebataron a su hija
10 Septiembre, 2024
Millonaria inversión se descuida o usa irregularmente en la Gerencia Regional Forestal y Fauna
9 Septiembre, 2024
Detuvieron a SO2 PNP cuando cobró mil soles a esposa de un detenido por drogas
7 Septiembre, 2024
Local
Pucallpa se une en masiva limpieza comunitaria
12 Septiembre, 2024
Ratificaron prisión preventiva contra integrante de “Los Borregos del Parque”
12 Septiembre, 2024
Familiares piden apoyo para encontrar a menor desaparecido
12 Septiembre, 2024
Promueven el reciclaje de residuos para mantener limpia la ciudad
12 Septiembre, 2024
MPCP llevó ayuda humanitaria a las pocas horas del siniestro
12 Septiembre, 2024
Regional
Corte de Ucayali confirma cadena perpetua para hombre que abusó de adolescente
10 Septiembre, 2024
Madre de Dios: recuperan cuerpos de madereros fallecidos tras enfrentamiento con indígenas Mashco Piro
10 Septiembre, 2024
Mujeres yagua impulsan su economía con avicultura sostenible en Iquitos
10 Septiembre, 2024
PetroTal impulsa emprendimientos sostenibles en áreas protegidas con aporte de S/ 400 000
10 Septiembre, 2024
Loreto impulsa su desarrollo con inversión histórica de S/ 134 millones en obras por impuestos
10 Septiembre, 2024
Nacional
Sullana: vecinos linchan a delincuente y queman su mototaxi tras frustrado asalto
10 Septiembre, 2024
Lambayeque: pobladores claman por ayuda para evacuar de zonas de peligro
9 Septiembre, 2024
Gobierno impulsa pesca artesanal y acuicultura en Perú con nuevos lineamientos
9 Septiembre, 2024
El Abogado Elio Riera justifica el autogolpe de 1992 como una medida ‘necesaria’
6 Septiembre, 2024
Incendio en el Hospital María Auxiliadora moviliza a los bomberos
5 Septiembre, 2024
Mundo
España: hombre sufre brutal golpiza tras pedir a jóvenes que no hicieran ruido
7 Septiembre, 2024
Brasil: colapso de techo en iglesia deja dos muertos y decenas de heridos
31 Agosto, 2024
Brasil: pareja y su bebé mueren tras saltar al vacío durante incendio
28 Agosto, 2024
Tailandia: Hombre sufre mordedura de serpiente en los testículos mientras usaba el inodoro en Bangkok
22 Agosto, 2024
Nicolás Maduro extiende bloqueo de la red social X en Venezuela de forma indefinida
22 Agosto, 2024
Policiales