UrbanObserver
Portada
Local
Regional
Nacional
Mundo
Policiales
TV EN VIVO
Portada
Local
Regional
Nacional
Mundo
Policiales
TV EN VIVO
Jueves, Septiembre 19, 2024
Nosotros
Contáctame
Portada
Procesarán penalmente a seis funcionarios del GOREU por caso Parque Natural de Pucallpa
18 Septiembre, 2024
Investigan a Barreda
17 Septiembre, 2024
Posesionarios fantasmas
16 Septiembre, 2024
Río Ucayali se ha convertido en peligroso y afecta la economía por el descenso del caudal
14 Septiembre, 2024
Río Ucayali se ha convertido en peligroso y afecta la economía por el descenso del caudal
14 Septiembre, 2024
Local
La educación en Ucayali dio un paso hacia la era digital con la conectividad gratuita
18 Septiembre, 2024
Realizan primer taller del proyecto “Gobernanza en Acción” en Pucallpa
18 Septiembre, 2024
Entregan cisternas, camionetas y cargador frontal a los bomberos
18 Septiembre, 2024
Humberto Banda Estela habría recuperado su libertad
18 Septiembre, 2024
Activarán Seguro Agrícola Catastrófico para no interrumpir actividad agraria en Nueva Requena
18 Septiembre, 2024
Regional
Exportaciones en Ucayali crecen un 85% en los primeros siete meses de 2024
17 Septiembre, 2024
PNP decomisa media tonelada de droga en operativo “Amanecer Seguro” en Loreto
17 Septiembre, 2024
Iquitos: médico denunciado por abusar de paciente anestesiada en Hospital Regional
17 Septiembre, 2024
Puerto Maldonado: Hospital Santa Rosa se queda sin Banco de Sangre por falta de certificación
17 Septiembre, 2024
Marcha por el Día Mundial de la prevención del suicidio
17 Septiembre, 2024
Nacional
Serfor capacita a comunidades para la prevención de incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
Ancash: guardaparques y bomberos del Minam controlan incendio forestal en Huascarán
17 Septiembre, 2024
MTPE asigna más de S/ 620 millones para empleo temporal y capacitación en 2025
17 Septiembre, 2024
Presidenta Boluarte destaca la labor de FF.AA. bomberos y población en la lucha contra incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
“No necesito tus lágrimas”: Boluarte responde a periodista que suplicó ayuda por incendios forestales
17 Septiembre, 2024
Mundo
España: hombre sufre brutal golpiza tras pedir a jóvenes que no hicieran ruido
7 Septiembre, 2024
Brasil: colapso de techo en iglesia deja dos muertos y decenas de heridos
31 Agosto, 2024
Brasil: pareja y su bebé mueren tras saltar al vacío durante incendio
28 Agosto, 2024
Tailandia: Hombre sufre mordedura de serpiente en los testículos mientras usaba el inodoro en Bangkok
22 Agosto, 2024
Nicolás Maduro extiende bloqueo de la red social X en Venezuela de forma indefinida
22 Agosto, 2024
Policiales